Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 41,740 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
Featured Articles
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.