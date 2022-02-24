Charles Robbins Sells 15,382 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSCO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 27,719,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,181,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

