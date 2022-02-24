Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 10,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

