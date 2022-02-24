Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.25-$6.50 EPS.

GTLS traded up $10.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,611. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chart Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

