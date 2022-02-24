Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Up 4.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.09 and last traded at $114.80. Approximately 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.54.
The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.
The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
