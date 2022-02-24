Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $577.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

