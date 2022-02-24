ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $99,589.52 and $4,843.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

