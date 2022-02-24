ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $722,951.36 and $22,172.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.17 or 1.00040717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00306727 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

