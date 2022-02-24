Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Chegg posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

