Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEMI stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.