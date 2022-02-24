Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEMI stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.