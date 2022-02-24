Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,717. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.29. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chemed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

