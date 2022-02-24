Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.10-$19.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.74. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CHE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.99. 71,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.24. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

