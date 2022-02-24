Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

