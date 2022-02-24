Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.33. 349,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,718. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

