Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.33. 349,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,718. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.