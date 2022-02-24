Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Gap Up to $118.92

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.92, but opened at $124.00. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $126.31, with a volume of 66,072 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

