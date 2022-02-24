Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $50.64. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

