Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. 97,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 83.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $759,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

