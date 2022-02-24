Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. 97,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.
Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
