Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $68.50

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.50, but opened at $72.00. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $69.22, with a volume of 6,272 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

