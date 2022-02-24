Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 323,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

