Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.48. 69,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.