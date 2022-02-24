Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 2,488 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 163,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.