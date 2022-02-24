Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $262.39 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average is $306.74. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

