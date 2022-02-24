Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $155.58 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

