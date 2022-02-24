Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

