Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

