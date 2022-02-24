Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day moving average is $245.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

