Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 86.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $3,333,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

