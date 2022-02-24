Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,312,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $413.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.40. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

