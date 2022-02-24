Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $361.23 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock worth $268,782,448. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.