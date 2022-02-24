Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Shares of ACN opened at $313.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.16. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

