Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 849 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $188.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

