Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

