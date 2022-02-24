Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Colin E. Parfitt Sells 15,500 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CVX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $134.85. 22,093,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

