Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.80

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 7802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

