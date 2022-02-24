Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

