Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Trading Up 2.8%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 140,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 54,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
REFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFI)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.
