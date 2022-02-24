Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Trading Up 2.8%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 140,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 54,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

REFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

