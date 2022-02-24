Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 17200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 109.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

