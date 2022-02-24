China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$3.78. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 16,231 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.54.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile (TSE:CGG)
