China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.24

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.
About China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Port (CMHHY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.