CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of CHP Merger worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPM. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in CHP Merger by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CHP Merger by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,847 shares during the period. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

