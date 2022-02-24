Christopher Heald Sells 3,243 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CWST traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 428,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

