Christopher Stansbury Sells 52,993 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.43. 19,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.