Chromia Hits Market Cap of $185.58 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $185.58 million and approximately $91.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003632 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033230 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00109339 BTC.
Chromia Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “
Chromia Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.