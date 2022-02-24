Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Chubb has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Chubb stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.89. 131,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.
CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
