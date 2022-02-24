Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Chubb has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Chubb stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.89. 131,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

