Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

