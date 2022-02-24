Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,269. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

