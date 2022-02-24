Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,269. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.