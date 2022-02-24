Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,276,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,281,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$215.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

