Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,276,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,281,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$215.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.
