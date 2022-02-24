Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of Cinemark worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

