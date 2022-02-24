Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 37.46 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £514.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.70).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.