Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 249,736 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.27% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 169,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 144,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 425,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNRH opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

